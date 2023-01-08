Dorset police renew appeal to identify man found in Weymouth
Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who could not tell them who he is or where he is from.
The man was found near the seafront in Weymouth, Dorset, on 28 September and speaks with an eastern European accent.
He is about 50 years old, 5ft 9in (175cm), slim and had long, curly, matted, brown hair and a long, brown beard when he was found.
Dorset Police have issued an updated photo and said it believed his first language was Latvian.
When he was found with a black rucksack, he was wearing a black motorcycle helmet with no visor, a black shirt, black leather jacket, black trousers and brown boots.
"We have been continuing to conduct inquiries to try and establish the identity of this man, which have included contact with Interpol and other partner agencies," PC Becky Barnes, of Dorset Police, said.
"However, we have still been unable to confirm an identity for this man and he has not been able to tell us who he is or provide any information about where he is from, or his family."
She added that he remained in the safe care of the health service and his appearance has changed since he was first found, as he had now cut his hair and beard.
