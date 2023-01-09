Bournemouth hit-and-run: Driver jailed for killing pedestrian
A driver has been jailed for 12 years for the manslaughter of a pedestrian.
Clare Gafan, 40, died after being hit by an Audi A4 in Suffolk Road, Bournemouth, in October 2021.
Shaun Hall, 40, drove the vehicle at a group of people, fatally striking Ms Gafan, police said. He made off and was arrested when his car was stopped in Northamptonshire.
Hall, from Derby, was convicted following a trial at Winchester Crown Court last month.
Dorset Police said Ms Gafan was the only one of the group unable to leap out of the way when Hall accelerated towards them on Saturday 23 October.
She died in hospital from her injuries two days later.
Previously Hall had snatched a container from a man he had arranged to meet in Queens Road on 22 October, police said.
The same man was part of the group Ms Gafan was with and he had been walking towards Hall's car when he accelerated towards the group.
Police said Hall immediately drove away from the scene and parked in a secluded car park where he waited until after dark to travel out of the county.
Following the hearing, Ms Gafan's family described her as an "incredibly special woman".
"She was loving, caring, funny and crazy, which is why we all loved her," they added.
"She would always try and spread positive energy no matter what mood she was in, and she would always put other people before herself."
Det Insp Mark Jenkins said: "The deliberate actions of Hall had fatal consequences for Clare and he showed no regard for what happened by leaving the scene in the way that he did."
A 42-year-old woman from Derby who was previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the incident was released without charge.
Hall will serve an additional two-year jail sentence after admitting a burglary in Southampton which happened earlier in October 2021.
