Callum Baker-Osborne: Beach safety call at inquest into hero teen's death
- Published
The family of a teenager who died saving drowning children has called for more safety measures to be introduced at the beach where it happened.
Callum Baker-Osborne died in Poole, Dorset, in July 2021 when he went to the aid of his young nieces and nephews who got pulled out to sea by a riptide.
The 18-year-old was described as a hero during an inquest into his death at Dorset Coroner's Court.
The coroner recorded a conclusion of accidental death.
The inquest in Bournemouth was told Mr Baker-Osborne and about 30 members of his family travelled to the Dorset coast from their home in Coventry to enjoy a five-day caravan holiday by the sea.
Shortly after arriving, they went to the nearby Rockley Point beach and were seen by witnesses paddling and playing in water at about knee-depth when a riptide knocked them off their feet and pulled some of them out to deeper water.
The inquest heard Mr Baker-Osborne was believed to have helped save three or four children before succumbing to exhaustion and becoming submerged in the water.
Water sports instructor Josh Ayles took his powerboat out to assist and managed to pull several people into his boat and bring them ashore to safety.
It was initially thought everybody had been accounted for before it became apparent Mr Baker-Osborne was missing. His body was found four days later.
Mr Baker-Osborne's twin brother Ryan told the inquest he wanted to see safety measures improved at Rockley Point, including the installation of a defibrillator, a bell to warn of emergencies and for all incidents to be logged.
This came after several witnesses said the danger of the riptide at Rockley Point was well-known locally and that there had been a number of unreported incidents of swimmers getting into difficulty.
Coroner Richard Middleton said the nearby Haven Rockley Park Holiday Park now provided all visitors with an advice leaflet explaining the dangers of the tides and he was satisfied additional signage had now been installed.
Concluding the inquest, Mr Middleton added: "It appears to me there was no-one more heroic that day than Callum, who went to the assistance of one child after another.
"He was tireless in trying to rescue everyone who was in trouble."
