Callum Baker-Osborne death: Coroner describes teen as 'heroic'
- Published
A teenager who died while helping to save a group of children from drowning near a holiday park has been described as "heroic" by a coroner.
Callum Baker-Osborne, 18, was on a trip to Rockley Park in Poole, Dorset, when he died on 26 July last year.
Dorset Coroner's Court heard a strong current knocked over about 13 children who were paddling at knee-depth.
Mr Baker-Osborne was last seen trying to hold a seven-year-old girl's head above water before he was swept away.
The girl and all of the other children at the beach that day survived.
The inquest in Bournemouth was told Mr Baker-Osborne and about 30 members of his family travelled to the Dorset coast from their home in Coventry to enjoy a five-day caravan holiday by the sea.
The group visited the nearby beach within an hour of arriving and went paddling in the water.
Mr Baker-Osborne's older sister, Samantha, told the court she suddenly felt "a big gush of water" that swept her and the nearby children's feet off the seabed.
"It was the biggest, most powerful blast to push us... all of a sudden we just all got wiped out," she said.
"I screamed for Callum to help because, if anyone, he was the strongest swimmer."
'Really heroic'
She said she could see her seven-year-old daughter had been swept a long distance and was "drowning and alone" while her brother was "fighting to get to her".
However, shortly after he was seen holding her head above water, Mr Baker-Osborne was out of energy and he became submerged under the water, the court heard.
His body was found four days later. Drowning was found to be the cause of death by a post-mortem examination.
Coroner Richard Middleton said: "Callum's actions were really heroic."
The inquest continues.
