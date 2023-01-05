Weymouth's woolly bollard covers found after disappearing act
Two of the six woolly bollard covers taken by suspected revellers on New Year's Eve have been recovered by the women who knitted them.
The festive jumpers appeared on bollards at the harbourside in Weymouth, Dorset, but disappeared during the holidays.
They were knitted by the seaside town's Knitoholics group.
A spokeswoman said the recovered two were "worse for wear" and asked for the others to also be returned.
The covers appeared on the bollards in mid-December to "spread a bit of cheer" before Christmas, the group's spokeswoman said.
"It took three weeks to knit them and each cost about £15 in yarn," she said.
But their popularity caught the eye of party-goers "who might have been in high spirits" and on New Year's Eve they were removed.
"One of the elves went walkabout for the day and turned up in a different location," the spokeswoman and Weymouth yarn bomber said.
"We suspect it was taken home and someone's mum told them to take it straight back."
The Knitoholics, named because "we've been known to knit in the pub", pleaded for the return of the other bollard covers.
"There will be no consequences," the spokeswoman said.
"We just want to use them next Christmas, we're planning on adding a Rudolph."
