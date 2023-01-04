Dorset: Man released in Verwood industrial incident probe
A man who was arrested after another man died has been released under investigation.
A man aged in his 40s, from the Dorchester area, was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
The arrest followed the death of another man in his 30s who died after an industrial incident in Coopers Lane, Verwood on Tuesday.
An investigation is under way, Dorset Police has said.
The force confirmed it received a report at 08:57 GMT on 3 January relating to an incident "where a man sustained fatal injuries whilst a vehicle was being unloaded".
A cordon was put in place to allow an investigation of the scene and has since been lifted.
A vehicle has been recovered for further examination, the police has said.
The force is working alongside the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
