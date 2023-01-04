Bournemouth and Poole hospitals still under extreme pressure
A hospital trust has stood down its critical incident status but said it remained under "extreme pressure".
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Trust, which operates emergency departments in Bournemouth and Poole, declared the alert on 29 December.
Its medical director Dr Tristan Richardson said the situation was the worst he had experienced at the trust.
He said Covid, flu and an increase in sicker patients were all factors.
In a video on the trust website, Dr Richardson said: "I've been working in Bournemouth and Poole for 23 years and this is the worst year that I've ever seen.
"And that's because of a number of different issues. Yes, we've got increasing Covid and flu but actually we've got sicker people coming into our hospitals.
"There's far too long a wait for people in our emergency departments waiting to be seen - over 10 hours and that's just not good enough."
Dr Richardson said some patients were occupying beds unnecessarily and appealed to relatives to assist with discharges from hospital.
The trust also repeated its plea to people not to seek treatment for minor injuries at the emergency departments.
Elsewhere in Dorset, a critical incident alert at Dorset County Hospital was stood down on 30 December and one at South Western Ambulance Service was ended on Tuesday.
Hospital trusts declare a critical incident when they are worried they are on the brink of not being able to provide critical services, such as emergency care.
It paves the way for measures to be taken, such as redeployment of staff.
