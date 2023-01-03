Dorset Police sergeant who tried seducing trainees leaves force
- Published
A police sergeant who pursued improper relationships with student officers has been told he would have been sacked if he had not already resigned.
A disciplinary panel heard the sergeant, who worked for Dorset Police, made sexual phone calls to one trainee and sent flirtatious messages to another between April and May 2022.
He admitted three counts of misconduct and left the force in August.
The panel's chair ruled none of the officers involved could be named.
The hearing at Dorset Police's Winfrith headquarters was told the sergeant had 20 years experience and that the trainees he pursued relationships with reported directly to him.
Outlining the offences, the force's legal counsel Ian Darcy said the sergeant had been warned about the same behaviour about a year earlier in June 2021.
"The [sergeant] continued to pursue and establish improper emotional relationships with two other female student officers on his team," Mr Darcy said.
He said one of the junior officers, who engaged in a "consensual sex act" with him, was considered vulnerable as she had reported being a victim of domestic abuse and the sergeant had appeared "protective" of her.
'Personally disappointed'
Mr Darcy said the trainee told investigators that messages from the sergeant were "initially friendly and flirty but later became more sexualised".
A second student officer had said messages from the sergeant began about four weeks after she joined his team and he would call her "sweety" and send kisses, Mr Darcy said.
Mr Darcy said the officer had also sent flirtatious messages to a third officer, who he also kissed in the garage of his home.
Panel chair Deni Matthews said the sergeant had committed gross misconduct.
"These were individuals who were members of his team, he was in a position to influence their careers," he added.
"We conclude the only disposal capable of maintaining public confidence in the police service is that, had the officer not resigned, we would have imposed an immediate notice of dismissal."
In a statement read to the hearing, the sergeant apologised for his actions and said he was "personally disappointed with myself".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.