Middle Beach Cafe closes ahead of demolition due to erosion
A seaside cafe on an eroding beach has closed its doors for the final time before it is demolished.
Middle Beach cafe in Studland, Dorset, has been open for more than 70 years but has been threatened with closure for the last seven.
The National Trust, which owns the land, plans to set up new facilities in a safer position.
The cafe, which employed 10 staff, closed for the last time on Monday afternoon.
Paul Brown, who has run the cafe for 37 years, said it would be "heart wrenching" to say goodbye but accepted the beach was "going backwards".
"The only way forward is to retreat, which means I go," he said.
Customers took to social media to pay tribute to the cafe and its staff.
Dianne Leonard, one of the last customers to visit on Monday, wrote: "Saying goodbye to my favourite cafe in the whole wide world as it closes its doors for the final time today... Bloody climate change!!!"
Tracie Harris said: "My Last breakfast today at the Middle Beach Cafe in Studland. I cannot believe the National Trust are [sic] closing it! End of an era, the oldest beach cafe. Great food. Great staff. Great memories."
The National Trust said the coastal erosion at Middle Beach had reached the point where the current facilities would shortly become "unsafe".
It said it had submitted a planning application for a temporary catering unit to be positioned on the clifftop, and Mr Brown had not submitted a tender to run the new site.
Studland Parish Council said it was organising a farewell get-together for Mr Brown and his team.
