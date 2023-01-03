Former Royal Marine Commando with cancer in UK cold dip challenge
A former Royal Marines Commando who has cancer is hoping to make 31 cold water swims to raise money for charities.
Tim Crossin, 59, from Poole, Dorset, is travelling along the UK coastline in his campervan throughout January taking a cold dip each day.
He said the short swims would "reset my mind and give me something to focus on" after being diagnosed with cancer four times, the latest a few weeks ago.
Starting and finishing in Poole he hopes to raise over £10,000.
Mr Crossin said: "Unfortunately the PET Scan in December 2022 showed the cancer had returned and was in my oesophagus, liver and spleen.
"As a former Royal Marine, I'd like to be running up a mountain naked, with a fridge on my back, or swimming the Channel dragging a piano, or something else mad and extreme, but all the chemotherapy has severely damaged my lungs limiting my physical capability.
"Cancer can, if you let it, take over your life and become the only topic of conversation. I decided to change the narrative as well as do something good and to give back."
The 31 short swims in the sea, river, lake or loch will see him take the cold plunges with serving and former military, 999 personnel and swimming clubs.
He said: "The cold water takes your mind off your problems, focusing your thoughts on that exact moment.
"I have found it extremely beneficial in dealing with the emotional and physical challenges and demands of living with cancer."
Money raised from the challenge will go to the Royal Marines Charity, Lymphoma Action and Rock 2 Recovery.
