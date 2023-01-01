Dorset Police officers injured after attempting to stop car
Two police officers were injured as they attempted to stop a car.
A grey Mercedes GLE Coupe struck the officers in the incident in Fir Vale Road, Bournemouth, Dorset, during the early hours.
The officers had been trying to stop the car but it made off towards Horseshoe Common, striking the officers as it did so.
The car is thought to be damaged on the driver side window and windscreen.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or has seen the car since to get in touch.
The two offers involved suffered minor injuries.
"I am also appealing to any motorists who were travelling in the vicinity around the relevant time and may have captured any dashcam footage to assist our investigation to please get in touch," a police spokesman said.
