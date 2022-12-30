New Year Honours 2023: Covid vaccine centre nurse, 70, honoured
A 70-year-old nurse who screened thousands of patients at Covid vaccination centres has been recognised in the King's New Year Honours list.
Mary Buck, from Swanage in Dorset, said older centre workers had been fearful of catching and spreading the disease.
She previously ran services for St John Ambulance as well as helping to install community defibrillators in Swanage.
Mrs Buck is awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the NHS and the Dorset community.
She said her Covid vaccination centres at the Bournemouth International Centre and in Wareham depended on the work of retired doctors and nurses who were fearful of bringing the virus home to their families.
"My husband's that bit older so it was a thing coming through the front door and straight into the shower," she said.
"We sat opposite ends of the lounge and I was sleeping in the spare room for a few months."
Mrs Buck, who had considered retiring from nursing, said she kept up her medical registration mainly because of Covid.
She was previously appointed Commander of the Order of St John for her work with the St John Ambulance service.
She said: "Training St John Ambulance cadets who went on to become A&E consultants and senior police officers is probably the biggest joy of my life."
Elsewhere in Dorset, Claire Whitaker, from Poole, is appointed CBE for services to the arts and culture.
Ms Whitaker led Southampton's shortlisted bid to be UK City of Culture in 2025.
Russell Corn, from Wimborne, who is chair of trustees at the Special Boat Service Association, becomes a CBE for charitable service.
Lt Cdr Tony Eagles, from Sherborne, a former helicopter specialist at the Civil Aviation Authority, is appointed MBE for services to aviation safety.