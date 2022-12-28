Dorset battery power station plans unveiled
- Published
Plans for two battery storage facilities in Dorset have been unveiled.
One proposed by Statera Energy Ltd could be built at a site just north of the existing Chickerell substation, directly south of Coldharbour.
The other has been proposed by Bluestone Energy for a site north of Sturts Farm, in West Moors.
The batteries usually take in energy when there is excess power being generated on the National Grid.
The energy is then released back into the system at times of need.
The proposed facility near Chickerell substation could see up to 480 shipping containers accommodating the batteries.
A link would go, via underground cable, to the Chickerell substation.
No planning application for the site has been put forward yet.
Meanwhile, the council has already determined that an environmental assessment for the proposed facility in West Moors is not needed as the development is unlikely to result "in significant environmental impacts", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
If approved, the site will have a battery compound with underground cable links to the Mannington electricity substation to the immediate north of the site.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.