Boscombe White Christmas Dip: Hundreds join in fancy dress swim
Hundreds of outdoor swimmers braved the temperatures for a Christmas dip on the Dorset coast.
The annual White Christmas Dip, in aid of Macmillan Caring Locally, took place at Boscombe Pier.
The event began in 2008 when the White family decided to wear fancy dress while joining a local swimming club's Christmas morning dip.
It has since grown in to one of the UK's biggest festive swims and in that time has raised over £295,000 to support the cancer charity's work at Christchurch Hospital.
With sea and air temperatures of about 10C (50F), participants began their Christmas Day morning by running into the sea alongside the pier, with many in festive fancy dress.
