Yamal Mohamed: Waste firm found guilty over worker's death
A waste firm has been found guilty of corporate manslaughter after a worker was run over by a reversing lorry.
Father-of-three Yamal Mohamed, 39, was fatally injured at FDS Waste Services Ltd in Poole, Dorset, in 2018.
The company was also found guilty of two health and safety offences by a jury at Winchester Crown Court.
FDS director Philip Pidgley, 58, of St Ives, Dorset, was convicted of one of the safety charges but was cleared of the other.
Mr Mohamed, from Poole, was working as a "totter", sorting waste by hand at the yard in Mannings Heath Road, the court heard.
Mark Watson KC, prosecuting, said waste from skips and lorries would be dumped in the yard before being sorted on a conveyor belt in a shed.
The totters would pull out bigger pieces which might get stuck in machinery, he added.
At the same time, heavy vehicles would be operating in the yard, pushing the waste into the shed for sorting, the court heard.
'Lax and complacent management'
On the morning of 13 December 2018, Mr Mohamed was run over by one of those vehicles as it reversed, the barrister said.
An air ambulance and two teams of paramedics were sent but he died at the scene, Mr Watson added.
The prosecutor said "lax and complacent management" had led to working practices which were "fundamentally unsafe".
He said the lorry that hit Mr Mohamed was missing glass from one of its wing mirrors and the reversing camera was not switched on.
The court was told the corporate manslaughter charge related to the failure to segregate vehicles and Mr Mohamed, who had no safe place to stand.
Sentencing was adjourned to a date to be fixed.
