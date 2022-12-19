Wyke Regis Christmas tree lights return with safe electric supply
- Published
A village has a new illuminated Christmas tree, a year after the previous one was unplugged over safety fears.
Contractors disconnected the lights on the tree in Wyke Regis near Weymouth in December 2021 when they were found to be illegally wired into a street light.
Following a public appeal and funding from Weymouth Town Council, a dedicated power supply has been installed.
The council said it complied with "strict regulations".
The lights in Wyke Regis Square were disconnected after a routine inspection by Dorset Council street lighting contractors found the lights were "illegally connected" to the electrical supply from the streetlight.
The council said it was "extremely dangerous" and offered to facilitate arranging a safer electricity supply.
Residents had insisted the installation was "safe" and had worked for 20 years.
The tree is the traditional centrepiece of the village's annual Christmas street fayre and carol concerts.
Last month local councillor Kate Wheller, appealed for public and business donations to help pay for a dedicated power supply which would allow future festive lights to be simply "plugged in".
In a statement Weymouth Town Council said was "delighted" to put £1,000 towards the cost of installing the power supply in time for Christmas.
"Due to strict regulations, only public bodies like Weymouth Town Council can take responsibility and apply for this type of unmetered electrical connection, ensuring this equipment is routinely maintained and electrically tested," it said.
