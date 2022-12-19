Man pulled from icy-cold Radipole Lake in early hours
- Published
A man has been rescued after falling in to an icy-cold lake in the middle of the night.
Emergency services were called to reports of a person struggling in Radipole Lake in Weymouth shortly after 03:00 GMT on Sunday.
Police, fire crews, paramedics, coastguards and a helicopter attended. The man was pulled to safety at 03:20.
Crews continued searching amid fears two women may also be in the lake but they were later confirmed to be safe.
The incident happened as temperatures plunged below freezing in the early hours of Sunday.
HM Coastguard confirmed two teams from Wyke and Portland and a helicopter from Lee-on-Solent were involved in the search.
A Wyke Coastguard spokesperson said: "All units were preparing to stand down when information suggested there were also two females in the water."
The search for the two women continued for 30 to 40 minutes before they were confirmed to be elsewhere.
