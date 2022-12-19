In pictures: Dorset Christmas puddings chased by Santas
Runners dressed as Santa chased people in Christmas pudding costumes to raise money for charity.
The annual 5km (3 mile) Chase the Pudding event on Weymouth beach saw 90 people take part on Sunday.
The organiser, the Will Mackaness Trust, said the Santas and elves who jogged, walked or ran raised £1,600.
The annual festive fundraiser is in aid of a charity set up in memory of local student, Will Mackaness, who died of a brain tumour in 2008.
"For us, it's the highlight of the fundraising year," said Will's mum and trustee of the charity, Pam Govier.
"With the money raised we organise and fund water sports opportunities of the youngsters of Weymouth and Portland, sailing, windsurfing, open water swimming, and swimming lessons ."
The event also included a Chase The Elf event of 2km (1.2 miles) for runners under the age of 16.
