Bournemouth murder inquiry launched over man's death
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Bournemouth.
The man in his 40s was found unresponsive at a property in Frances Road shortly after 10:00 GMT on Saturday.
He was declared dead at the scene and police said he could have been assaulted at the address on Friday.
A 39-year-old man from Bournemouth and a 28-year-old man from Poole have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A woman from Wareham, 34, has also been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A cordon remains in place at the Frances Road property in the Boscombe area of the town.
Det Insp Neil Third said it was believed the victim and those arrested were known to each other.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police.
