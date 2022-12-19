A30 crash: Appeal for mum-of-three crash victim raises £11k
- Published
A community has donated almost £11,000 to the family of a mother-of-three after she died in a three-car crash.
Charlotte Avis, 30, from Milborne Port, Somerset, died at the scene on the A30, between Yeovil and Sherborne in Dorset, on 1 December.
Hannah O'Connor raised £10,935 for her family despite having never met her.
Ms Avis' funeral is due to be held on Tuesday. Ms O'Connor said the the funds would be released in time to pay for the cost of the service.
"Charli's mum has asked the funds are released to me and that I pay the funeral director," she said.
Any remaining cash will be put into bank accounts for the three children, Ms O'Connor, from Sherborne, added.
"It's been raised in memory of their mum, I'd like to think it's almost like a gift from their mum when they're older," she said.
Aside from the financial contributions, members of the public have also been donating presents for the children - a boy, aged three, and two girls, aged four months and nine.
Ms O'Connor said she had been collecting the "books, toys and games, and lots and lots of chocolates and sweets" along with donations of baby clothes, nappies and wipes, which will be given to the family on Monday.
"It just shows what real Christmas spirit there is," she said.
The 29-year-old said she was planning to meet with Ms Avis' mother and brother after the funeral "when things are a bit more settled".
Dorset Police is investigating the crash.
A 55-year-old man, from Yeovil, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and released while inquiries continue.
