Rare tractor to be restored after Dorset charity run crash
The owner of a rare tractor that has raised more than £60,000 for good causes has vowed to restore it after it was wrecked during a charity event.
The 1982 International 1255XL and a car collided on Sunday during the WillDoes tractor run near Cerne Abbas, Dorset.
Owner Philip Trim has used the "precious tractor" to raise thousands for cancer care in memory of his wife, Jane, who died in 2018.
"It's going to be a lot of work but it has got to be restored again," he said.
Mr Trim had lent the tractor to a relative to take part in the fundraising convoy and had been at home when the crash happened. No-one was seriously hurt.
"How anybody survived is amazing," he said.
"It's absolutely devastating. I could not believe it. Out of 70 tractors, it happened to mine."
Mr Trim, from Bere Regis, bought the tractor in 2017 while he was caring for his wife who had lung cancer.
"She was a farming girl," he said.
"She showed cattle all over the country. Everyone knew her.
"I told her this tractor is going to be very special tractor. It's going to be a charity tractor."
Mr Trim spent £20,000 restoring the vehicle and has organised numerous tractor runs and fundraising events.
"It's already raised 60,000 pounds for cancer care at Poole hospital," he said.
"In the winter it goes back in the barn. It's a precious tractor, it's Jane's tractor."
Mr Trim said he had received lots of messages from people offering to source parts or help restore the tractor, which is now back in his barn.
"In no circumstances would I sell it," he said.
"We've got 20-odd tractors but this one is very special because of my wife. She knew what it was going to do."
