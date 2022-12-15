Dog rescue centres are overflowing, Dorset charity says
A dog rescue centre has said they are "up to capacity" and other charities are in the same situation.
Waggy Tails Rescue in Wimborne, Dorset, said animal rescues are overflowing as dogs wait to be rehomed, and they are still taking calls from people wanting to give up their pets.
"They always say the Christmas period is the worst but we don't always find that," said rescue chair Ginny Roberts.
"But this year, definitely it's going to be."
The rescue said some people had to give up pets bought in lockdown, or older dogs which were introduced to a younger dog and had not got on.
'Can't cope'
But Ms Roberts said the charity also takes dogs from vets in emergencies.
"There are times we get calls from vets where somebody has brought the dog in to be put to sleep because they can't cope with it anymore," she told the BBC.
"Very often the vets will phone and say: 'Can you help?' And if we can, we will."
The charity is supporting foodbanks and other rescues and said it will create a "Christmas wish list" for quality dry food, tins of Chappie and Dentastix, as well as blankets and towels.
It added that people can ring them if they are struggling to care for their pet.
