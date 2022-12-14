Jurassic coast rock fall could be weather related, expert says
A rock fall on the Jurassic coast could have been caused by the cold weather, according to a conservation expert.
But Dr Sam Scriven said Tuesday's cliff collapse between Burton Bradstock and West Bay in Dorset could also be related to the earlier wet spell.
The head of conservation at the Jurassic Coast Trust said the fall might have been a delayed response to this summer's drought.
"We've had a bit of a mad time with the weather," he said.
Dr Scriven said rock falls on the Jurassic coast were unpredictable, and "we never know when they will happen".
"It could be to do with the cold weather we've been having or a response to the rain before the cold snap," he said.
"Equally it could be to do with the drought and it's just taken this long to respond to it."
In July 2012 Charlotte Blackman was killed in a cliff fall on Burton Bradstock beach, in what was described as an "act of nature".
Dr Scriven said the public should avoid the beach in stormy weather and only visit at low tide and "stay clear" of the cliff base.
