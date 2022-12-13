Child on frozen lake at Wareham Common sparks emergency response
A child spotted on a frozen lake has sparked an emergency response.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called after reports of the child on a floodplain at Wareham Common in Dorset at about 08:15 GMT.
Dorset Police said a member of public located the child and prevented them from coming to harm.
The force repeated its warning about the dangers after three boys died after falling through ice on a lake in Solihull, West Midlands, on Sunday.
