Hospital choir sings Ukrainian lullaby in solidarity
An NHS choir in Dorset has recorded a song in support of people in Ukraine.
Staff at Dorset County Hospital (DCH) wanted to show solidarity with those caught in the conflict by singing Oi Khodyt Son Kolo Vikon ("the dream passes by the windows").
DCH has links with Chercasy children's hospital, Ukraine, and has sent medical supplies since the war began.
Musical director Kathie Prince said the lullaby is a "gesture from us to say this is to you, with love".
"Some people might ask 'why send a song?' But the first Ukrainian woman I spoke to said people out there want to know people round the world are thinking of them," she added.
The traditional Ukrainian lullaby was recorded by the hospital's choir at St Nicholas' Church in Moreton, Dorset.
"Moreton church was bombed in the war and is known for its windows which are not stained glass, they're engraved, so it seemed an appropriate place to sing this lullaby," Ms Prince said.
Replacement windows with engraved glass by the artist Sir Laurence Whistler were installed after bomb damage in 1940.
Ms Prince explained the message of the lullaby: "We are thinking of what's going on in Ukraine and we can't be there but we are sending heartfelt wishes to you."
She said the lullaby has an "interesting origin" and "there is a connection between the American composer and his relatives who were refugees".
DCH Choir will perform the lullaby at a fundraising Christmas concert on Saturday, alongside performances from other choirs.
