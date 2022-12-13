Fire rips through unit at Dorset industrial estate

Fire crews will return to the scene of the blaze to assess the extent of the damage at the Dorset industrial unit

Fire crews have spent the night at the scene of a commercial fire at an industrial estate.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) were called to the Woolsbridge estate at Three Legged Cross near Ringwood at 19:00 GMT on Monday.

DWFRS said crews from five engines and an aerial appliance tackled the fire at Azura Close until Tuesday morning.

Some adjoining buildings were affected, DWFRS said.

A spokesman said the cause of the blaze had not been established.

Fire crews spent hours at the industrial estate working to prevent the blaze spreading to neighbouring units

