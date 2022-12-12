Two injured in Dorset charity tractor run crash
- Published
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash during a charity Christmas tractor run.
A tractor and a BMW car were severely damaged in the collision on the Old Sherborne Road near Cerne Abbas at 18:30 GMT on Sunday.
The road was closed for four-and-a-half hours for vehicle recovery and for the road surface to be repaired.
Dorset Police said the two people involved in the crash were not believed to be seriously injured.
The annual tractor run is held in aid of the WillDoes charity, which aims to improve the wellbeing of young people through sports and other social activities.
It was set up in memory of Swanage teenager William Paddy, who died in 2019.
Scores of tractors decorated with lights and festive decorations travelled in the convoy from Dewlish to Dorchester and through the surrounding villages.
Hundreds of people braved freezing temperatures to watch the parade, while volunteers collected donations.
The convoy had been heading towards Dorchester when the crash happened. The tractors at the front of the queue were able to continue their journey.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.