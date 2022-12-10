Bournemouth: Petition to stop year-long closure of bowls rinks
- Published
Members of an indoor bowls club have started a petition to stop their rinks being closed for a year.
The nine BCP Council-owned rinks in Kings Park, Bournemouth, are due to be closed from 1 April next year.
The council said the pause, due to a fall in memberships and rising costs, would allow it consider the longer term use of the site.
But Bournemouth Indoor Bowls Club said its players should be able to use the rinks while their future was decided.
Club chair, Pam McKenna, said: "For many of our members this may well be their only social interaction. Without this facility, I fear for their wellbeing.
"I understand that BCP Council face huge financial decisions, but I feel that denying us this outlet may well put further strain on the health service.
"Loneliness is a huge problem for older people, especially in the long winter days."
The club said it had used the Kings Park site since 1995.
Jane Kelly, portfolio holder for communities at BCP Council, said: "Club membership at Bournemouth Indoor Bowling Club is lower than we anticipated it to be.
"With the rising costs associated in maintaining this offer, we have taken the decision to pause the bowls service at the centre while we consider the longer term use of the bowls area.
"Like many local councils we're working through what the effect of the cost of living crisis is on us, so we can take steps now and be prepared."
The authority said the Skills and Learning Service, along with room hire, would not be affected by the closure.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.