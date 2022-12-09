Weymouth harbour's lifting bridge to undergo further work
Further work on a Dorset bridge will begin next year, it has been confirmed.
Weymouth harbour's lifting bridge was shut to traffic from September until the end of November this year for repair.
Further work is scheduled for April and could clash with the start of the Easter holidays as well as work to put floating pontoons back into the harbour ahead of the summer.
But this was not expected to cause problems, according to harbour bosses.
Councillor Ray Bryan, portfolio holder for highways, travel and environment on Dorset Council, called for the work to be brought forward and for ways to be found to minimise disruption.
The first phase of the work saw the replacement of cracked welds which attach the steel deck plates on the inner harbour side of the bridge.
The second phase of the scheme will see work carried out on the other half of the bridge, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The work will include the replacement of railings on the Pleasure Pier and repairs to two walls.
