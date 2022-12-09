Poole park: Man found not guilty of raping 14-year-old girl

The girl was reportedly attacked at Upton Country Park, police previously said

A man has been found not guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl in woodland.

The girl was reportedly attacked at Upton County Park in Poole, Dorset, on 13 March 2021, police previously said.

Ryan Scott, 19, from Folkestone in Kent, who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident, was charged with three counts of rape and one of assault by penetration.

He was found not guilty of all charges following a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court.

