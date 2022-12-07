'Eccentric' home wins House of the Year award
A home built out of red brick and described as "eccentric" by judges has won an architecture award.
The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) chose the Red House in Shaftesbury, Dorset, for its House of the Year 2022 award on Channel 4's Grand Designs.
The judges said the property is an "aesthetic and sustainable building with future-proof functionality".
It beat seven shortlisted homes from East Sussex, West Sussex and London.
The Red House, which was designed by David Kohn, has oversized eaves, patterned red brickwork and bold green details.
The central feature of the house is a curved staircase which gives a sculpture-like effect.
Chair of RIBA's jury architect Taro Tsuruta said the property was "the most debated" which deserves "praise".
He added that there are influences from top architects with "many surprises throughout".
RIBA said the Red House takes inspiration from famous architect couple Alison and Peter Smithson, associated with 20th Century New Brutalism, and the 19th Century Arts And Crafts Movement.
The Red House's owner added: "It is hard as novices to design a new house in a sensitive rural location, but if we'd built an invisible house or a pastiche design it would have been a cop-out.
"We love the house and its happy eccentricity."
Suffolk Cottage, a revamped former four-room labourer's cottage, The Library House which mirrors the nearby grade II listed Clapton Library in Hackney and the refurbished end-terrace Mews House in London also made the shortlist.
