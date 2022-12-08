Dorset's rough sleepers targeted by cold weather helpers
Rough sleepers are being targeted by an army of helpers as temperatures plummet to below zero.
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP) activated its SWEP, or severe weather emergency protocol, after freezing conditions were predicted for three consecutive nights.
Council staff and volunteers from St Mungo's homeless shelter will offer people refuge in its main centres.
Officially, there are up to 60 rough sleepers in the BCP area.
The council said it also had 511 people in either emergency or temporary accommodation.
The SWEP, which was launched on Wednesday after the Met Office forecast temperatures of zero degrees or below for the next few nights, will run until Monday.
St Mungo's said the council was offering single occupancy accommodation in hotels and B&B type accommodation.
Andrew Teale, St Mungo's outreach manager, said its 10-strong team "works around the clock to ensure that people are brought into the safe and warm" to provide support to those who are on the streets.
He said: "We know that sleeping rough is dangerous all year round, but freezing temperatures can pose a risk to life.
"We urge members of the public to help by using the referral line to alert us if they see somebody sleeping on the streets. No one will be turned away."
St Mungo's said a range of different emergency accommodation options would be available, depending on individual needs.
The organisation said it would also work with people to help "find a route away from sleeping rough and to plan their next steps towards longer term accommodation".
Councillor Karen Rampton, portfolio holder for people and homes, said: "Unfortunately, not everyone takes up our offers and so our outreach teams will be stepping up their efforts to actively encourage everyone to come inside, out of the cold at this time."
