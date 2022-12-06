Police in Bournemouth ask parents not to warn children about them
- Published
Parents have been warned against telling their children police will take them away if they are misbehaving.
Officers were recently on patrol at Bournemouth Christmas Market when they said they heard joking comments.
They said they heard one parent say: "Look the police. They will take you away if you're naughty."
Dorset Police has asked parents not to joke in this way as they want children to understand they are "here to help".
"The Christmas market is an invaluable opportunity for children to interact with uniformed police officers and increase their understanding that we are here to help them, if they get lost or need us for anything else."
"Do stop us for a chat (or picture) if we can help with anything," they added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.