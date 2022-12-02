Bournemouth: Pro-life group take action against abortion clinic buffer zone
A pro-life group is taking legal action over an abortion clinic buffer zone, claiming it censors free speech and criminalises reading from the Bible.
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council is being taken to court for introducing the zone to protect staff and visitors from protests.
Christian Concern said the council's consultation held prior to its introduction was "questionable".
BCP Council has been approached for comment.
Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, the group said the 492ft (150m) buffer zone around the British Pregnancy Advisory Group's (BPAS) clinic in Ophir Road in Bournemouth, makes prayer illegal.
The group said the zone had "essentially criminalised" volunteer members of 40 Days for Life for offering help and support within the area.
It said "sprinkling 'holy water' in the zone, could lead to a volunteer facing six months in prison".
It said it would pursue a statutory review of the council's decision to "force through a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in October following a questionable public consultation."
Its lawyers will argue that whilst the council actively engaged with BPAS during the consultation, it did not consult with any pro-life group, including 40 Days for Life.
It said its lawyers will also argue that the PSPO is disproportionate and will ask the High Court to declare the PSPO is "unlawful, unjustified and an interference with pro-lifers' rights".
In October MPs voted for an amendment to the Public Order Bill which will impose buffer zones around all abortion clinics in England and Wales.
But the group cited the position of Minister for Women, Maria Caulfield, who voiced her opposition to the move.
Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: "Buffer zones are an oppressive part of the current culture which force consent and silence dissent."
