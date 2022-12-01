Family angry at Dorset school's response to racism claims
- Published
A father has said his three daughters suffered five years of bullying, harassment and racism at their school.
In a complaint to Gillingham School in north Dorset, Jagrut Patel detailed more than 30 grievances, but felt his concerns were trivialised.
The girls now attend another school and their mother Amisha has also stopped teaching there.
Gillingham School said it was not policy to discuss the investigation.
Mr Patel told the BBC his three daughters Radha, 17, Kisna, 15, and Vriya, 13, had all experienced incidents of bullying and racism over five years.
Radha said: "If someone mentions something that's sort of cultural in class they'll look at you, or they'll come and tell you 'look, this is Indian'.
"I'll say 'oh, that's nice'. I don't know what they want me to say about it. Say they see a cow in class and we're doing a PowerPoint, they'll be like 'oh Radha, will you start worshipping it?'
"Sometimes these have been my friends, so I know they don't mean harm but there's not enough education around it so people don't know what it is to know that it's wrong."
The girls left the school in the summer after a "truly shocking volume of both direct and indirect racism", Mr Patel said.
His wife added: "I don't want them where they are not accepted, so it has been a massive life change for all of us to move away to be seen for who we are and not the colour of our skin."
The school told Mr Patel it adopted a "zero tolerance" approach to bullying but it failed to provide a copy of its policy when he asked to see it.
Speaking about his daughters, Mr Patel said: "Many a time they ask, why is this happening? Why don't they see me as I see them?
"Most of the time I tell them you need to have a thicker skin or you need to ignore the bad behaviour."
Meeting with MP
But Mr Patel said the school needed to be held to account and accused them of being "negligent" and failing his children.
Mrs Patel added: "I think initially if they had just apologised and acknowledged that this had happened and [said] we are sorry, we would have dropped it there and then."
In a statement, the school said: "In response to the concerns that have been raised, Gillingham School has worked closely with the local authority, the Department for Education and Ofsted. It is not school policy to discuss the outcome of this investigation."
Currently, there is no legal obligation for schools to report or record racism - each school forms its own policy.
Dorset Council, which said it took racism extremely seriously, added: "We actively encourage all our schools to work towards the national anti-racist school award, as part of embedding and sustaining a culture of anti-racism."
The Department for Education said it had provided £2m to support anti-bullying in schools and all schools must have a behaviour policy which adheres to the Equality Act 2010.
The Patel family are due to meet with North Dorset MP Simon Hoare on Friday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.