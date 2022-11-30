Weymouth woman complained of harassment before being killed
- Published
A woman who was stabbed and strangled to death had complained to police about her suspected killer the day before she died, a coroner has said.
Sherrie Milnes was found dead in a flat in Ranelagh Road, Weymouth, on 1 April last year.
Suspect Steven Doughty, 54, was found dead at home in Portland the same day.
Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin told a pre-inquest review that Ms Milnes had made a complaint of harassment against Mr Doughty on 31 March.
At the hearing in Bournemouth, Ms Griffin said: "I note a complaint was made to police about harassment in relation to Mr Doughty and arrangements were made for her to be met a few days later.
"It's not possible to say what would have happened if police had seen Sherrie that day before, even if police had gone to see her, whether it would have prevented her death.
"That is why I said it was not significantly contributory or causative to her death but I am still looking at that."
She said the death of Ms Milnes was being investigated by Dorset Police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and was subject to a domestic homicide review by the local authority.
The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing to be held on 7 June, with a further pre-inquest review on 24 March.
Ms Milnes was described by her family as a mother and grandmother who worked as a healthcare assistant in care homes.
Mr Doughty's inquest will be heard separately on 2 June.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.