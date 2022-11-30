Poole waste worker killed by reversing lorry, jury told
- Published
A father of three was killed when he was run over by a heavy loading vehicle at a waste plant, a court has heard.
Yamal Mohamed, 39, died while working in the yard of FDS Waste Services Ltd in Poole, Dorset, in 2018.
The company is on trial at Winchester Crown Court and denies a charge of corporate manslaughter.
The firm and its managing director Philip Pidgley, 58, also deny two charges each of failing to look after the safety and welfare of an employee.
Mr Mohamed, from Poole, was pronounced dead at the scene in Mannings Heath Road on 13 December, the court heard.
Mark Watson KC, prosecuting, said the victim was employed as a "totter" to sort waste by hand and was hit by a reversing lorry.
He told the jury: "There was no safe area for totters to stand while vehicles are moving.
"Vehicles would be operated without the use of safety devices such as mirrors or cameras."
The barrister said the lorry that hit Mr Mohamed was missing glass from one of its wing mirrors and the rear-view camera was not being used.
He said "lax and complacent management" had led to an "unsafe culture" at the yard.
The jury heard there had been a number of near misses in which employees had been struck and injured prior to Mr Mohamed's death.
Mr Watson said the corporate manslaughter charge related to the failure to segregate Mr Mohamed and vehicles.
He said the four other charges allege that Mr Pidgley, of St Ives, Dorset, and the firm failed to protect Mr Mohamed, as well as another employee who became trapped in a conveyor belt in 2020.
The trial continues.
