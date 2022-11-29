Dorset detectorist's medieval ring sells for £38k
A medieval ring discovered by a metal detectorist has sold at auction for £38,000.
David Board unearthed the "once in a lifetime find" near Thorncombe, Dorset, in February 2019, just three months after buying a metal detector.
The gold and diamond ring is thought to have been a gift from wealthy 14th-century landowner Sir Thomas Brook to his wife, Lady Joan.
The ring was sold at Noonan's auctioneers in London on Tuesday.
It is made up of two entwined bands and bears an inscription in Medieval French, "ieo vos tien foi tenes le moy", which translates to "as I hold your faith, hold mine".
Auctioneers Noonans described it as being in "very fine condition" and weighing about 3g (0.1oz).
Including tax and fees the ring was sold for £48,944.
Describing his find Mr Board previously said: "I got permission from a farmer friend of mine.
"I did a bit of research and found one of the fields was called Bowling Green and it was quite flat.
"I went over two or three times and on the third time I found the ring."
Mr Board said he gave it up 40 years ago after moving home, until newly retired in November 2018 he decided to buy himself another detector.
He will split proceeds from the ring, which was valued between £30,000 and £40,000, with the land owner.
"What I found was a once in a lifetime but I'll carry on doing it," he added.
