Poole: Cyclist caused fatal motorcycle accident and fined
A cyclist has been fined £2,500 for causing an accident which claimed the life of a motorcyclist.
Garry Kopanycia-Reynolds, 59, from Poole, Dorset, rode out in front of Callum Clements last December, causing him to fall and suffer fatal injures.
At Poole Magistrates' Court he was found guilty of being in charge of riding a cycle on a road without reasonable consideration for others.
The 23-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash.
Dorset Police said Mr Clements was involved in a collision with the defendant's bicycle, which was turning from Ringwood Road into Fernside Road, at 07:15 GMT on 21 December 2021.
A spokesman said: "The collision resulted in the motorcyclist being thrown from his vehicle and he sustained serious injuries.
"Very sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Kopanycia-Reynolds also sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment."
'Truly awful consequences'
PC Leanne Howes said the "very sad case" had not only seen Mr Clements' family lose a loved one but that the cyclist involved had been left with "significant life-changing injuries".
She said: "Our investigation was able to prove that the defendant clearly turned in front of the motorcycle, which had right of way, and this resulted in the collision.
"This is a demonstration of the truly awful consequences that can be caused by any road user failing to pay sufficient care and attention."
As well as the fine, the defendant was ordered to pay £450 costs and a victim surcharge of £190.
