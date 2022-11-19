Poole family traumatised after pellet smashes window
A mother said she feels unsafe in her home after a metal pellet smashed into the window of her first floor flat where her two-year-old son often stands, watching the world go by.
Lorely Ford, from Broadstone in Poole, said: "All of a sudden there was a massive loud bang, it was so loud it made our ears ring.
"My son stood up, physically shaking."
When she reported the incident to Dorset Police, Ms Ford said she was told officers would not be attending.
Fortunately, the pellet failed to break through the internal side of the double-glazed window but it has left Ms Ford, her partner Frank Stovold and their son Jude shaken.
"It's the fact that we were in our safe environment and it was no longer safe with literally no cause behind it," the mum-of-one told the BBC.
"I had a team leader from the control room contact me who made the alarming comment: 'It's only a ball through a window and no-one was physically hurt'," she said.
"We might not have been physically affected by this but we have been traumatised by it.
Dorset Police said in a statement that officers did not attend because "the incident was no longer in progress and there was no immediate threat".
The force said it takes all crime reports seriously and conducts proportionate lines of enquiry.
It said that if it becomes aware of a spate of incidents in a particular area, high-visibility patrols would be put in place.
The family has since been visited by a police community support officer to hear about the incident.
Ms Ford said that after she posted about the incident on social media, others in Poole shared similar experiences and she was determined to highlight the impact of a crime that has left her family feeling unsafe ever since.
