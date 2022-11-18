Gary Ballett killed day after noise row at sheltered block, inquest hears
A retired serviceman living in sheltered accommodation was fatally stabbed by another resident a day after a previous row, an inquest has heard.
Gary Ballett, 63, died in hospital after being attacked at Trinidad House in Poole, Dorset, in August 2020.
Christopher Stocks, 54, was charged with his murder but died of Covid mid-trial in March 2021.
An inquest into Mr Ballett's death heard police had been called to a row over noise during the previous evening.
Mr Ballett, who had spent 22 years in the military, was described as "kind, considerate and generous".
The inquest heard there had been a dispute between Mr Stocks and another group of residents the previous evening about noise, during which he had threatened to "stab and shoot" the others.
He also made a 999 call in which he said he said he would "sort it out" himself if police did not attend.
'Many unknowns'
The inquest heard Mr Stocks - who was referred to as "the householder" during the hearing - was "unpredictable when intoxicated" and was known for anti-social behaviour.
When the police later arrived they found "no risk to life".
The incident was not kept open on the police log and the details were not seen by other officers, the inquest heard.
The following evening, Mr Ballett returned to the flats in Rossmore Road intoxicated having had up to five pints of beer.
The inquest heard Mr Ballett entered Mr Stocks' flat, during which time he received a stab wound to the abdomen from Mr Stocks. The knife used was later found in the flat's washing machine.
Dorset senior coroner Rachael Griffins said she was sure Mr Ballett did not have a weapon, however, as Mr Stocks' account was never tested in court and other witnesses had also been drinking, there was no reliable account of the incident.
"It is not clear what happened and how he came to receive the injury," she said, returning a narrative conclusion.
Paying tribute to their "incredible dignity", Mrs Griffin told Mr Ballett's family there were "still many unknowns" about his death.
The coroner also said it was "complete speculation" as to whether the police closing the incident after attending the previous evening would have prevented Mr Ballet's death.
The inquest heard Dorset Police had agreed to send guidance to all police officers on closing incidents following the hearing.
