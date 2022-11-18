Middle Beach Café set to be torn down in New Year
- Published
A café, which has been open for over 70 years, is set to be torn down because the beach it stands on is eroding.
Middle Beach café at Studland, Dorset has been threatened with closure since 2016.
The National Trust, which owns the land, is allowing nature to take its course at the beach.
The cafe's, tenant, Paul Brown said: "Now the sea defences have come to the end of their life the only way forward is to retreat which means I go."
Mr Brown, 58, said he learned of the looming closure from the National Trust in September.
The café, which has 10 staff, will close its doors at 16:00 GMT on Monday 2 January.
He said: "I've now got to make people redundant at the worst time of the year, with a recession kicking in.
"It's going to be heart wrenching to say goodbye... but the beach is going backwards.
"You've got to draw a line - but this is an end of a era for the village as much as it is for me," Mr Brown added the café would be demolished by the National Trust.
The National Trust has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.