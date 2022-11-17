Hunt for missing Bafta-winning TV scriptwriter Nick Fisher
Police are appealing for help after writer and broadcaster Nick Fisher went missing with his dog.
The 63-year-old BAFTA-winning TV scriptwriter was last seen in Hooke, near Bridport, Dorset, on Tuesday.
Police said he left the area "unexpectedly" without contacting his family.
TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall said Mr Fisher was a "dearest friend" and joined the calls for help in finding him.
Mr Fisher collaborated with the TV chef as a fishing expert on his River Cottage series based in west Dorset, as well as accompanying books.
He has also written episodes of Eastenders, Casualty and New Tricks.
Police said Mr Fisher had left the area in a silver Nissan Navara truck with his brown and white springer spaniel dog.
Insp David Parr, of Dorset Police, added: "Nick left the area unexpectedly and has not been in contact with family or friends, which is out of character.
"I would urge anyone who has seen Nick, or a man matching the description given, to please contact Dorset Police."
Fearnley-Whittingstall repeated the police appeal on social media and said Mr Fisher's friends and family were desperate to find him.
"It's so unlike Nick to do this and of course we are very worried for his safety," he said.
