Courtney White death: Man charged over suspected hit-and-run crash
- Published
A man has been charged after a woman was killed in a suspected hit-and-run car crash.
Courtney White, 23, was struck by a Ford Fiesta on the A3049 in Poole, Dorset, on 12 December last year.
Police said the driver of the car reportedly fled from the scene, leaving mother-of-one Ms White fatally injured.
Lewis Clark, 20, from Poole, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on 16 December.
A 19-year-old man who was previously arrested in connection with the crash has been released and will face no further action, Dorset Police said.
The crash happened at about 21:45 GMT when Ms White was walking between Mannings Heath and Alderney roundabouts.
Following her death, she was described by her family as a "vibrant, maternal, warm character".
