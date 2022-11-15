Sandbanks Ferry damaged on its way to refit in Falmouth
A chain ferry has been badly damaged on its way to a refit.
The Sandbanks Ferry arrived in Falmouth, Cornwall, from its base in Poole, Dorset, on Sunday for planned maintenance in dry-dock.
The Bournemouth-Swanage Motor Road and Ferry Company said the southern end prow had been damaged while being towed and the vessel would not now return to service until the new year.
It added it had begun legal proceedings over the damage.
In a statement, the operator said an investigation had begun.
'Sad news'
"The additional work to repair this damage will have a major impact on our completion date and will significantly delay our return to service which we anticipate will not now be until the new year," it added.
The ferry had been expected to be back in service in early December.
Swanage Chamber of Trade said it was "sad news" for businesses in the town.
"Let's hope our visitors still come and support our lovely local independent shops at such a vital time leading up to Christmas and over the winter," it posted on social media.
The ferry connects Sandbanks with Studland and saves motorists from a 25-mile (40km) journey by road.
Brought into service in 1994, it takes about four minutes to make the crossing from Sandbanks to Shell Bay.
