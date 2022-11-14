Camp Bestival Dorset: Grace Jones and Craig David among headliners
- Published
Grace Jones, Craig David and The Kooks will be among the headliners for Camp Bestival's 15th birthday event in Dorset, organisers have announced.
The family festival returns to Lulworth Castle from 27 to 30 July 2023.
Melanie C, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sam Ryder, Ella Henderson and Confidence Man are also among the performers.
A sister Camp Bestival show will be held in Shropshire in August after making its debut last year.
In 2022, the festival in Dorset broke the world record for the largest disco dance, raising money for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.
This year's event will see festivalgoers dressed in animal costumes to match the theme "Animal Snap".
Organiser Rob da Bank said the festival was in a strong position after briefly entering administration in 2018.
He said: "We've already sold over half the tickets so demand is huge.
"We've kept our prices the same... this year going into next year. We're... very conscious that coming to Camp Bestival, like any festival, is not cheap."
Tickets will go on general sale from Thursday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.