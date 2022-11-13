Bournemouth Wessex Way roadworks set to begin for three weeks
Motorists are facing travel disruption while roadworks are carried out on the main route in and out of Bournemouth.
One lane on each side of the A338 Wessex Way between the Bournemouth West and St Paul's roundabouts will be shut for three weeks from Monday morning.
The speed limit will be reduced to 30mph for the duration of the work, which will also see the eastbound slip road near Richmond Hill being shut.
Drivers have been urged to consider using alternative routes.
Julian McLaughlin, transport director at Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council, said: "Following recent inspections, we've identified the need to replace the expansion joints together with other maintenance works on the Braidley Road overbridge.
"To be able to do this safely and keep the road open, we need to install two crossover points.
"We appreciate that this will lead to some disruption to journeys and would therefore advise people to avoid travelling at peak times, use alternative routes or consider walking and cycling where possible.''
