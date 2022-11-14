Amazon opens new distribution hub in Poole
The e-commerce giant Amazon has opened a new distribution hub in Dorset.
The new warehouse in Poole will cater for an area spanning from Bridport in the west to the outskirts of Southampton in the east, and up to Yeovil and Salisbury in the north.
Amazon said the new site, which is three times the size of the firm's hub at Bournemouth Airport, was its largest warehouse on the south coast.
Its demand is expected to increase in the coming months.
Amazons said the new hub was currently handling 35,000 items a night but the number could double in the run up to Christmas.
A total of 150 existing jobs have been transferred from the airport facility to the new warehouse in Poole but the firm said it expected demand to increase, resulting in new employment opportunities.
Meanwhile, 150 delivery drivers are set to be employed by other companies.
