Dorset: Remembrance Day tributes appear across county
- Published
Remembrance Day tributes have appeared as a mark of respect to those who have fought and died in military conflicts.
From cascades of poppies at Nothe Fort in Weymouth to knitted postbox toppers in Bournemouth, people in Dorset have paid tribute to members of the armed services.
Crocheted and knitted postbox toppers have also appeared around the country.
Royal Mail previously asked people to ensure they did not prevent mail being collected or posted.
The commemorations have received thousands of likes, shares and comments in local community groups on social media.
The Nothe Fort tribute was due to incorporate 5,500 poppies made from plastic bottles by the local community but recent high winds forced organisers to scale back the installation.
However, a spokeswoman said it "still looked amazing" and feedback had been very positive.
