Man sentenced for shopping basket upskirting at Bournemouth Co-op
A man who placed a phone in a shopping basket to film up schoolgirls' skirts has been given a suspended sentence.
Graham Smith, 62, from Christchurch was caught when the strategically placed device was spotted in a Bournemouth Co-op store in December.
He pleaded guilty to recording an image beneath the clothing of another person to observe without consent.
Smith received a 20-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months at at Poole Magistrates' Court.
Passing sentence, deputy district judge Kirsty Allman said he had "deliberately selected and targeted" girls in school uniform to film for sexual gratification.
"They were violated in a degrading manner as they went about their daily life.
She added it had been "humiliating" for the girls involved.
The court heard Smith had made a full admission in a police interview and admitted his actions were "completely unacceptable".
